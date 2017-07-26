How Midland scored their first #1 and an MTV VMA nomination

By Music News Group

BMLGMidland may be enjoying their first top-ten in the U.S. with their debut single, but to the north, the new trio has already hit #1.

This week, “Drinkin’ Problem” climbs to the top of the Canadian country charts. It’s the lead single from the band’s debut album, which comes out September 22.

Band member Cameron Duddy — who’s previously made a name for himself directing music videos — also found out this week he’s up for a 2017 MTV Video Music Awards for his work with Bruno Mars on the “24K Magic” clip. He’s won previously for the pop star’s “Locked Out of Heaven” video.

