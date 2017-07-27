How many famous “Boys” can you spot in Charli XCX’s new video?

She’s recruited the likes of Joe Jonas, Charlie Puth, Mark Ronson, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, Jack Antonoff and others to star as eye candy in the visual.

They’re all seen doing cute “boy” things. For example, Joe eats pancakes and drinks milk seductively, Charlie washes down a car and Diplo cuddles with puppies.

Charli, who co-directed the clip, writes below the YouTube video, “NO BOYS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO.”

