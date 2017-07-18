How do you say pecan? Lauren Alaina weighs in on the nutty topic

By Music News Group

ABC/Lou RoccoPeach state native Lauren Alaina settles the age-old debate over how you say the word “pecan” — sort of — in a new video for the Georgia Pecan Growers Association.

The American Idol runner-up ponders whether it’s puh-kahn or pee-kan in the clip, and for the record, she settles on puh-kahn. You can check out Lauren’s humorous take on the topic online.

Meanwhile, the Rossville, Georgia native is following up her first #1, “Road Less Traveled,” with her top-25 duet with former schoolmate Kane Brown on “What Ifs.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News