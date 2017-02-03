"Hopeless Romantic" Michelle Branch Is Back

By Andrea Dresdale

Joshua Black WilkinsIt’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Michelle Branch: 14 years, to be exact. The singer/songwriter will release her first solo project since 2003 on April 7.

The album is called Hopeless Romantic, and it’s the follow-up to Michelle’s 2003 disc, Hotel Paper. In between, she got married, had a baby, got divorced and made an album called Stand Still, Look Pretty as part of the country/pop duo The Wreckers.

Hopeless Romantic was co-produced by Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, with whom Michelle is romantically involved. In a statement, The Grammy-winning singer says, “A lot of these songs are about heartbreak, but knowing that it doesn’t mean the end of the world. It just means letting go and moving on and knowing that you’re going to be okay. This is my first real-life autobiographical record.”

Michelle first made a splash as a teenager with her 2001 debut album The Spirit Room, featuring the hits “Everywhere” and “All You Wanted.” She’s been nominated for Grammys four times and has won once, for singing on Carlos Santana‘s smash hit “The Game of Love.”

You can hear the album’s first single, the title track, on Vevo now.

Here’s the track listing for Hopeless Romantic:

“Best You Ever”

“You’re Good”

“Fault Line”

“Heartbreak Now”

“Hopeless Romantic”

“Living a Lie”

“Knock Yourself Out”

“Temporary Feeling”

“Carry Me Home”

“Not A Love Song”

“Last Night”

“Bad Side”

“Shadow”

“City”

