Hop aboard the love train for Wolf Alice's "Don't Delete the Kisses" video

By Music News Group

RCA RecordsWolf Alice has premiered the video for their track “Don’t Delete the Kisses,” a single from the English band’s forthcoming album, Visions of a Life.

The clip stars various couples laughing, partying, and, yes, kissing, all while riding British public transportation. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Visions of a Life, which also features the single “Yuk Foo,” is the sophomore follow-up to Wolf Alice’s 2015 debut, My Love Is Cool. It’ll be released September 29.

Wolf Alice will kick off a U.S. tour in support of Visions of a Life in December.

Source:: Music News