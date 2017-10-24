Hillary Scott trades the concert stage for the runway, as she debuts the fall line of LaBellum

By Music News Group

Bryan Kasm/HSNHillary Scott rolls out the fall collection of her fashion line LaBellum Monday night on HSN.

“Working on this line just gets more and more fun as I learn more about what women are loving and snatching up the quickest,” the Lady Antebellum hitmaker says. “Their reaction has been so exciting and that energy has definitely gone into designing this new fall line.”

She adds, “It’s an empowering feeling to be able to create something from the ground up that makes other women feel confident about themselves as well.”

The soon-to-be mother-of-three launched the line earlier this year. You can see Hillary’s new pieces starting at 10 p.m. ET tonight on HSN, and shop for them online now.

