Highway to Valhalla! Judas Priest releases new videogame app featuring classic songs

Sony Music EntertainmentJudas Priest fans, rejoice! The metal gods just released a new video game app called Road to Valhalla that takes you on a wild animated adventure through fantastical landscapes as you battle enemies, while trying to assemble snippets of some of the band’s classic tunes to create complete songs.

The mobile game is available now for $1.99 at the Apple App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices. The game’s soundtrack features the popular Priest tunes “Breaking the Law,” “Turbo Lover,” “Electric Eye,” “Painkiller,” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’,” as well as “Road to Valhalla,” which appeared on the band’s latest studio effort, 2014’s Redeemer of Souls.

The band also has made isolated song stems from tunes from their 2016 live album Battle Cry available exclusively to players for use in constructing full tracks as part of the game.

“When we set out to make this game, we wanted to give fans a new kind of visual listening experience,” says Priest frontman Rob Halford. “For the first time, we are making individual stems of our songs available to fans to give them a new and interactive way to engage with some of the best songs from our catalog.”

As part of the game, players guide one of three souped-up motorcycles or Judas Priest’s tour bus through numerous peril-filled scenarios. Halford appears in several video clips he recorded for the game.

“Metal maniacs are you ready to join Judas Priest on the Road to Valhalla?” Judas Priest declares in a joint statement. “Let the molten metal mayhem begin with the thrill of the ride! Can you claim victory on this perilous journey that leads you into Valhalla?”

