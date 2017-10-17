"High School" bound: Kelsea Ballerini returns to her alma mater for free concert next week

By Music News Group

Black River Entertainment“High School” is more than just a track on Kelsea Ballerini‘s new Unapologetically album — it’s where she’s headed.

Fresh off playing shows in Amsterdam, Ireland, and the United Kingdom on Lady Antebellum‘s You Look Good World Tour, the Tennessee native is traveling back to her alma mater to play a free concert. She’ll take the stage at Knoxville’s Central High School on October 28 through a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

For a chance to win tickets, all you need to do is follow “Tennessee” on Snapchat.

Kelsea’s sophomore album arrives November 3. You can download the title track, “Unapologetically,” the first single “Legends,” and “High School” now, with the track “Miss Me More” coming Friday.

