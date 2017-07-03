He's the best! DJ Khaled's "Grateful" tops "Billboard" 200

By Music News Group

DJ Khaled‘s latest disc Grateful has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 this week, making it his second number one album on the chart.

His first, Major Key, was released July of last year and earned the artist 95 thousand equivalent album unit sales upon its arrival.

Grateful, however, has scored 149,000 equivalent album units within the week ending June 29. 50,000 of those are in traditional album sales.

Khaled announced the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “ANOTHER ONE! THIS WIN IS FOR MY SON ! @asahdkhaled!!! Let’s celebrate MORE WINS!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!! FAN LUV! WE DID IT!”

His eight-month-old son Asahd is credited as one of the executive producers on the album.

Grateful‘s track list includes a plethora of A-list stars, including Beyoncé and hubby JAY-Z, Rihanna, Drake, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Future and Bryson Tiller.

His #1 hit single, “I’m the One,” featuring Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber and Migos‘ Quavo is also featured on the studio project.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News