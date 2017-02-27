He's in it to win it: Charlie Wilson's latest album debuts in top-10

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LACharlie Wilson‘s new album In It to Win It has debuted on the Billboard 200 at #7.

The R&B artist’s latest disc is his fourth top 10 and features the hit single “I’m Blessed,” with a guest vocal appearance from T.I. That song became Charlie’s 10th top-10 hit on Billboard‘s Adult R&B Songs airplay chart.

Charlie is gearing up for more dates on the road to support In It to Win It with special guests Fantasia, Johnny Gill and pop music duo Solero. Ticket information can be found at charliewilsonmusic.com.

