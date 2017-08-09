Here’s how to win a private performance from The Goo Goo Dolls

By Music News Group

Bob MusselWant to win tickets to see The Goo Goo Dolls in concert and do some good at the same time? All it’ll cost you is ten bucks.

The band is teaming up with the charity site Omaze to give fans the chance to win a VIP concert experience by supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To be entered to win, all you have to do is donate as little as $10 to the Music Gives to St. Jude Kids organization.

The grand prize winner will get two tickets to watch The Goo Goo Dolls from premium seats at their L.A. concert on September 13, and get access to an intimate performance at sound check before the show. The winner also gets a meet-and-greet with the band and John Rzeznik‘s own personal guitar to take home. Flights and hotel will be included.

Last chance to enter will be on August 31.

