Heart's Ann Wilson reveals her 10 favorite live albums in advance of new solo tour

Credit: Jess GriffinHeart‘s Ann Wilson is preparing to launch a new U.S. solo tour next month, and in honor of the impending trek, the powerhouse singer has revealed her top 10 all-time live albums. While many of Ann’s choices will come as no surprise, her top pick likely will be an eye opener to quite a few of her fans.

Wilson ranks multi-talented entertainer Harry Belafonte‘s Grammy-winning 1959 album, Belafonte at Carnegie Hall, as her #1 live record, noting that it inspired her to want to hit the stage herself. “When I was a child my parents used to play this. It made me want to perform!” she explains. “Harry Belafonte’s version of ‘Danny Boy’ on this album just put me over the edge.”

At #2 is the 1971 Aretha Franklin album Aretha Live at Fillmore West, which Wilson says features the Queen of Soul “with all her fires blazing. Super inspiring!”

Landing at #3 is Elton John‘s memorable first live set, 17-11-70, which Wilson calls is “a fantastic listen!”

The Who‘s classic 1970 album Live at Leeds is Ann’s fourth choice. “This one is raw, exciting and truly iconic,” she writes. “The Who on all cylinders.”

Rounding out the list are Deep Purple‘s Made in Japan at #5, Joni Mitchell‘s Miles of Aisles at #6, James Brown‘s Live at the Apollo at #7, Johnny Cash‘s At Folsom Prison at #8, Muse‘s Live at Rome Olympic Stadium at #9 and Duke Ellington‘s Ellington at Newport at #10.

Wilson plans to perform a mix of Heart classics and cover tunes by artists who’ve influenced her on her solo tour, which gets underway March 8 in her hometown, Seattle. Check out her full itinerary at AnnWilsonofHeart.com.

