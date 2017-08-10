Hear Pink's new single, "What About Us," out now; more new album details released

Ryan Aylsworth/RCA RecordsWednesday night, Pink announced that her new album, Beautiful Trauma, would be out October 13. Now, the first single from the disc, “What About Us,” has arrived, along with more details about the project.

“What About Us” was co-written by Pink and two of Ed Sheeran‘s main collaborators: Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, and Steve Mac. The song seems to be a criticism of someone or some group of people — possibly politicians — who promised the moon, but then failed to deliver. It ends with a call to action.

“What about us? What about all the times you said you had the answers?” sings Pink. “We were willing/we came when you called/but man, you fooled us/Enough is enough/It’s the start of us waking up/Come on, are you ready?”

Pink co-wrote all 13 tracks on the album, in collaboration with top hitmakers like Jack Antonoff, Julia Michaels, Max Martin, Shellback, and Greg Kurstin.

The mother of two has stepped back into the spotlight this summer with appearances at music festivals all over the world, with more to come in Germany, the U.K., Chicago and San Diego.

Here’s the track listing for Beautiful Trauma:

“Beautiful Trauma”

“Revenge”

“Whatever You Want”

“What About Us”

“But We Lost It”

“Barbies”

“Where We Go”

“For Now”

“Secrets”

“Better Life”

“I Am Here”

“Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken”

“You Get My Love”

