Hear Maroon 5's "Whiskey" from "Red Pill Blues"

By Music News Group

222/InterscopeA new track from Maroon 5‘s forthcoming album, Red Pill Blues, arrived on SoundCloud on Wednesday.

Like several of the album’s previously released tracks — “What Lovers Do” with SZA and the deluxe edition tracks “Don’t Wanna Know” with Kendrick Lamar and “Cold” with Future — “Whiskey” has a rap feature, this time from A$AP Rocky.

But mostly “Whiskey” is a quiet track with lyrics looking back on an old, autumnal love…. “And I was so young/Till she kissed me, like a whiskey,” remembers Adam Levine on the song.

Red Pill Blues is due November 3.

