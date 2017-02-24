Hear Kelly Clarkson's soulful new duet with Aloe Blacc from "The Shack"

Atlantic RecordsWe’re still waiting for details and a release date for Kelly Clarkson‘s new album, but right now you can now listen to a brand-new song from her.

“Love Goes On,” is a duet between Kelly and Aloe Blacc, and it’s on the soundtrack of the movie The Shack, which will be in theaters March 3. The soundtrack is in stores and online, available for streaming and purchase, today.

The soulful duet features the two singing about suffering a great loss, but then concluding, “There ain’t nothing so broken love can’t heal….nothing’s really gone/we bring the past along/and love goes on.”

Kelly’s one of the few non-country artists on the album, which is described as “music from and inspired by” the movie. Songs from country stars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Brett Eldredge and Dan + Shay also are included, as well as tracks by NEEDTOBREATHE and for KING & COUNTRY.

The faith-based film, which arrives in theaters March 3, is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. It stars Sam Worthington, Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer and Tim McGraw, who narrates the tale of a man who falls into a deep depression after a family tragedy. A mysterious letter summons him to an abandoned shack in the wilderness, where he meets three strangers who transform his life forever.

