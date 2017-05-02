Hear Harry Styles' new song "Sweet Creature" now

Jamie-James MedinaHarry Styles is building anticipation for his debut solo album: he’s just released a new track from the self-titled disc.

The song is called “Sweet Creature,” and it’s an acoustic ballad with a guitar part that’s somewhat reminiscent of the song “Blackbird,” by the Beatles. “Oh, sweet creature/wherever I go/you bring me home,” Harry sings. “Sweet creature/when I run out of road/you bring me home.” The song is now available via all the usual digital services.

This is the third song we’ve heard from Harry’s album, following the single “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York” which he performed on Saturday Night Live. Tickets for Harry’s upcoming world tour go on sale on Friday. His album is due May 12.

