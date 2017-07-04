Have no fear, "4:44" will be available to all everywhere soon

By Music News Group

Courtesy of TIDALThe release of JAY-Z‘s 4:44 this past Friday caused quite a stir, not only for the music, but also because new Tidal subscribers who joined the day the disc was released found out that they also had to be Sprint customers to hear it.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure confirmed on Twitter that the album will be available to “ANYONE who joins @TIDALHIFI.”

According to Variety, the album is also expected to be available on other streaming platforms “after a week of exclusivity on Tidal and eventually in physical form.

TIDAL members can also watch a new Hova video called “Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.'” on the streaming music site.

The eight-minute short documentary accompanies Jay’s new track “The Story of O.J.” and features statements from the rapper and other celebrities, such as Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan giving their thoughts on what it means to be black in America.

In other news, Future has responded to Jay’s “Kill Jay Z,” which reportedly references Future and ex-fiancée Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson with the lyric, “I don’t even know what you woulda done/In the Future other n***** playin’ football with your son.”

Now, fans believe that Future has responded with a Snapchat selfie that showed the “Mask Off” rapper holding a stack of cash to his ear. The caption in the photo, captured by The Shade Room, says, “U ain’t got the juice like dat. MOOD.”

