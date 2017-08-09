Has Tinashe received a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan?

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesTinashe‘s restraining order against a crazed fan has reportedly been granted, says TMZ.

The fan, named Martin Murphy, has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the “Flame” singer and isn’t allowed to possess or own a firearm.

In addition, he’s also “required to turn over any weapons to either a gun dealer or law enforcement agency,” the gossip website claims.

As previously reported, Murphy was convinced that he and Tinashe were married and reportedly drove from Boston to Los Angeles just to meet the star.

Tinashe originally received a temporary restraining order against Murphy because she was in fear of her life and believed that Murphy was working to have his Massachusetts license to carry a firearm reinstated.

The reported restraining order that now protects Tinashe from Murphy, however, appears to be permanent.

TMZ reports Murphy’s family says he “suffered a psychotic break” that led to his having difficulty determining what’s real and what isn’t.

