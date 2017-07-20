Harry Styles tells 'The Tonight Show's' Jimmy Fallon he became "emotional" while filming Dunkirk

By Music News Group

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCHarry Styles stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to plug the World War II drama Dunkirk, in which he makes his acting debut, and told host Jimmy Fallon that it was an “emotional” experience.

The film has gotten rave reviews, and Harry thinks people will have an easy time relating to it.

“There’s no like crazy back stories to any of the characters, really. I think they’re a relatively blank slate,” he says. “And it means when you’re watching it, you’re kind of projecting your fear. You’re almost like watching them imagining as you. And…I found it very emotional and I was in it.”

The “Sign of the Times” singer tells Fallon that Dunkirk isn’t the typical war movie, because it’s regular people who end up being the heroes. “It’s just about community heroism and how these small acts from civilians and the normal people who are at home coming to save us, kind of together makes this massive thing,” he explains. “And I think it’s very much about the spirit of people and how when people come together, you can do incredible things.”

Dunkirk, opening nationwide on Friday, tells the true story of Operation Dynamo, which in 1940 evacuated British, Belgian, Canadian and French soldiers from Dunkirk, France, where they were surrounded by the German army.

