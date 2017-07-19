Harpo...who dis woman? Fans react to "whitewashed" Beyoncé wax figure

By Music News Group

The Bey-hive is up and arms about a Beyoncé wax figure on display at an unidentified Madame Tussauds location.

According the hive, the wax figure looks more like Lindsay Lohan than their Queen Bey.

After one Twitter user posted a photo of the figure and described it as “fierce,” another fan responded,“It’s a good thing you’re not talking about *Beyoncé* cause this white woman is definitely not her.”

“This is not Beyoncé this is a poor man’s Mariah Carey with some Lindsay Lohan mixed in no no no,” wrote another.

“Must be two Beyoncé’s because Harpo, who dis woman?,” tweeted another fan, referencing a classic line from The Color Purple.

One user posted photos of a number of different Bey wax figures to illustrate that, actually, none of them much resemble the superstar.

The user wrote, “Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé.”

A rep for Madam Tussauds tells ABC News in a statement, “At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted.”

The statement goes on to say, “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

