Halsey's "Bad at Love" in real life: "It occurred to me that I might have been the problem"

ABC/Paula LoboIt’s the rare artist who’s so self-aware that they realize they’re the one responsible for their string of broken romances. Take Halsey, for example. She says her latest hit, “Bad at Love,” reflects her epiphany that when it comes to relationships, she’s the one who really “messed things up.”

“Bad at Love” is from Halsey’s #1 album, hopeless fountain kingdom. She tells ABC Radio the album’s theme led her to consider her own romantic track record.

“I was in the studio working on the album and I had just gone through a breakup,” she explains. “And that’s really what the record is about. It’s this kind of Romeo and Juliet story of these two kids who just wanted to make it work so bad, but are from two different worlds…it wasn’t meant to be.”

“And in the process, I guess I kinda started reflecting on other relationships,” Halsey laughs. “And it occurred to me that I might have been the problem.”

In “Bad at Love,” Halsey sings about having relationships with both men and women, and concludes, “Jealousy gets the best of me…I always make the same mistakes/cause I’m bad at love/but you can’t blame me for trying.”

“It’s tongue in cheek…I’m poking fun at myself,” she explains. “There’s a bit of optimism in it, but really, it was about going through these relationships I’d been through — whether meaningful, or flippant and spontaneous at the time — and just looking back on them and realizing, ‘Wow, I’ve really messed things up along the way.'”

“Hopefully,” says the singer, “True love is out there for me somewhere.”

Halsey’s hopeless fountain kingdom tour continues Wednesday in Houston, TX.

