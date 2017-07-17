Haim earns top-10 debut with new album "Something to Tell You"

By Music News Group

Columbia RecordsHaim‘s new album Something to Tell You has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. The sophomore effort from the sibling trio lands at number seven on this week’s chart, with a total of 32,000 equivalent album units, 26,000 of which were pure album sales.

Something to Tell You arrives four years after Haim’s debut album, Days Are Gone, was released in 2013. Days Are Gone peaked at number six on the Billboard 200.

Haim will launch a North American tour in support of Something to Tell You in September.

