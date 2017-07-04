Hailee Steinfeld & Charlie Puth will light up Tuesday's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular"

Hailee will sing her hit “Starving” as well as her latest single, the self-empowerment anthem “Most Girls.” “It really truly celebrates women and how every woman has a story and has something to offer and is smart and beautiful,” she says. “I have become so much more aware of that in the last few years of my life and…I’m completely inspired by that.”

Hailee says she’s also inspired by our troops this 4th of July, noting, “It’s because of them that we get to come together and celebrate our independence.”

Hailee’s summer plans include filming the upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee and recording more music. As for Charlie, he’s also showcasing two songs: “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and “Attention.”

“‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’…actually was my highest charting song, so it’s really an excuse for me to ask the audience to sing every single lyric back to me,” he says.

Charlie says when he’s not performing on nationally-televised 4th of July specials, he enjoys hanging out at the beach near his home and thinking about his good fortune.

He explains, “It’s my one day where I can just be appreciative of everything that I’ve been so blessed with, and just be proud to be an American.”

The lineup for NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2017 also includes country superstars Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Sheryl Crow.

It airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will feature more than 60,000 shells launched from five barges all over Manhattan.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.