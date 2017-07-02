Guy Oseary, Madonna & U2's manager, defends JAY-Z for allegedly "anti-Semitic" lyrics

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy of TIDAL“The Story of O.J.,” a song on JAY-Z’s new album 4:44, contains some lyrics that some believe to be anti-Semitic. Now, a prominent music manager who also happens to be Jewish is coming to Jay’s defense.

Guy Oseary, the manager of both Madonna and U2, took to Instagram to give his interpretation of the song, which is essentially about being smart with your money.

“You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit,” raps Jay. “You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it/Financial freedom my only hope/F**k livin’ rich and dyin’ broke.”

“If you read the lyrics out of context I can understand why people are jumping to that conclusion,” Oseary writes, “But if you listen to the song in its entirety you will hear that the whole of the song is based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point.”

He continues, “Jay…[is] attempting to use the Jewish people in an exaggerated way to showcase a community of people that are thought to have made wise business decisions…As an example of what is possible and achievable.”

Oseary says that he understands that the stereotype of the “rich Jew” has been used in a harmful manner to perpetuate the “absurdity” that Jews — roughly 0.2% of the world’s population — are “taking over the world.” However, Oseary says, “In my opinion, Jay is giving the Jewish community a compliment.”

He continues, “Pick a community as an example of making wise financial decisions achieving financial freedom — who would you choose?.. I’m not offended by these lyrics…I hear them the way he intended them to be heard…I’m good with that.”

