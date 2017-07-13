Guns N' Roses and Bruce Springsteen among "Billboard" magazine's top money makers of 2016

By Music News Group

Katarina Benzova; Danny ClinchGuns N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen raked in more dough than any other classic-rock artist last year, according to Billboard‘s newly released list of the Top 50 Money Makers of 2016.

Guns N’ Roses landed at #2 on the tally after bringing in $42.3 million, thanks mainly to their Not in This Lifetime Tour, featuring the return of founding members Slash and Duff McKagan.

Springsteen ranked #3 on the list, taking in $42.2 million. He made most of that money from his massive The River Tour 2016 with his E Street Band, from which earned more than $40 million.

Also high on the list was Billy Joel, who was #11 with $23.6 million in earnings. Much of that figure was from the Piano Man’s ongoing monthly residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Other veteran rock acts who brought in the big bucks in 2016 include Metallica, who was at #15 with $18.5 million earned; Paul McCartney at #16 with $17.7 million; AC/DC at #21 with $15 million earned; Black Sabbath at #29 with #12.4 million; Elton John at #32 with $12.1 million; Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company at #33 with $12.1 million; the late David Bowie at #34 with 11.5; The Rolling Stones at #36 with $10.9 million; Def Leppard at #38 with $10.8 million; Pearl Jam at #43 with $9.3 million; Journey at #44 with $9.2 million; Jimmy Buffett at #45 with $9.1 million; and Stevie Nicks at #49 with $8.2 million.

Interestingly, Bowie, who died in January 2016, earned most of his money posthumously, from catalog sales and songwriting royalties.

Topping Billboard‘s tally was Beyonce with earnings of $62.1 million. Check out the whole list at Billboard.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News