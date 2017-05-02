Gun-wielding intruders in presidential masks: Brothers Osborne teases "It Ain't My Fault" video

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LALook for what promises to be an unforgettable video from Brothers Osborne coming on Wednesday.

The CMA and ACM Vocal Duo of the Year have been teasing a mysterious project on social media since the end of last week, using stills of a faux robbery that seem to be lifted from a CNN-like news source.

On Tuesday, the “Stay a Little Longer” hitmakers showed a little more of their hand, putting out a 20-second tease on social media. In the clip, T.J. and John are operating Brothers Pawn Shop, in a nod to the title of their debut album. As one customer leaves, the business owners look up, only to be greeted by a shotgun-wielding group of intruders, wearing Bill Clinton, Obama, Trump and George W. Bush masks.

As the video fades, you can hear the opening strains of Brothers’ latest single, “It Ain’t My Fault.” The text of the Twitter post simply says “Tomorrow.”

