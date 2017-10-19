Guitar Eric Clapton played in the early '90s after retiring his famous "Blackie" Stratocaster being auctioned

By Music News Group

Courtesy of San Francisco Art ExchangeWhen Eric Clapton auctioned off his favorite guitar “Blackie” in 2004 for a then-record price of $959,500, he also sold the similarly designed guitar that replaced his famous Fender Stratocaster, for around $200,000. Now, the owner of the latter guitar has decided to put it up for bid, with the sale being handled by San Francisco Art Exchange.

“The Heir to Blackie,” as the instrument has been nicknamed, was used by Clapton from 1990 to 1993. Among the famous events at which Eric played the guitar were Cream‘s 1993 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Clapton’s “24 Nights” series of concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1990 and ’91, George Harrison‘s December 1991 tour of Japan, and Bob Dylan‘s 30th Anniversary Concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden in October 1992.

You can watch footage of Eric playing the instrument with Cream at the 1993 Rock Hall induction ceremony on YouTube.

Clapton personally collaborated in the design of the guitar, which, like “Blackie,” is a black-and-white-toned Stratocaster. The minimum bid for “The Heir to Blackie” has been set at $325,000, but the guitar is expected to sell for between $500,000 and $600,000. For full details about the instrument, you can email info@sfae.com, or call the gallery at 415-441-8840.

