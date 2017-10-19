Gucci Mane is “Back On” right after his wedding

ABC/Heidi GutmanGucci Mane isn’t allowing his wedding this week to stop him working as he drops a new video of himself touring around Europe.

Guwop just debuted “Back On” which begins with him playing dice with Migos backstage at the BET Awards. The behind the scenes video moves abroad as we see the Atlanta rapper traveling and performing at music festivals in Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, and The Netherlands. Machine Gun Kelly appears as he greets Gucci at a festival in Belfort, France.

“Back On” appears on Gucci’s new CD, Mr. Davis, which was released on October 17.

