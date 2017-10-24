Gucci Mane announces title of new album

By Music News Group

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic RecordsGucci Mane just released his chart-topping new album Mr. Davis earlier this month, and he’s already announcing the title of his next CD.

Tuesday, the Trap God revealed on Twitter, “I’m naming my next album #El Gato the #HumanGlacier I wanna make 10 mo million for my honeymoon #1017 #MrDavisTheAlbum,” So far, no release date has been mentioned.

One week after marring Keyshia Ka’Oir live on BET, Gucci appears on be on a ”working” honeymoon. Their ten-part reality series reality series, Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event, continues tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Mr. Davis debuted at number one on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart. Gucci has been working overtime this year, dropping a new mixtape, Drop Top Wop, in May, followed by the publication of his autobiography in September.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News