Gregg Allman tribute events to mark release of late singer's final album, "Southern Blood"

Credit: Patricia O’DriscollWith the late Gregg Allman‘s final studio album, Southern Blood, scheduled to be released September 8, a series of special events have been lined up coinciding with the arrival of the record.

The first installment of the Southern Blood: Celebrating Gregg Allman series will be held September 7 at the Grammy Museum’s Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles.

The event will feature Gregg’s son Devon; Southern Blood producer Don Was; Scott Sharrard, guitarist and musical director of Allman’s solo band; and Gregg’s longtime manager Michael Lehman in an evening of conversation and musical performances.

Grammy Museum executive director Scott Goldman will emcee the event. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, August 17, at noon local time.

During the same week in September, the mayor of Allman’s hometown of Macon, Georgia, will issue a proclamation announcing that December 8, Gregg’s birthday, will be celebrated every year in the city as “Gregg Allman Day.”

On Saturday, September 9, Allman will be presented posthumously with the key to the city of Macon at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House, where the group and their families lived during the early 1970s. That evening at the museum, the second Southern Blood: Celebrating Gregg Allman interview-and-performance event will take place, with Devon Allman, Sharrard, Lehman and Gregg’s good friend Chank Middleton taking part.

Then, on September 15, the third and final Southern Blood: Celebrating Gregg Allman event will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Ford Theater in Nashville, as part of the 18th annual AmericanaFest: The Americana Music Festival & Conference. Devon Allman and Lehman will again participate in the tribute, along with Buddy Miller, Joan Osborne and other musicians.

For full details about Southern Blood, visit GreggAllman.com.

