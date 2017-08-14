Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong condemns white nationalist violence in Charlottesville

By Music News Group

ABC/Heidi GutmanGreen Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says that his “heart feels heavy” following the violence that erupted during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, which led to three deaths and 19 injuries.

“I feel like what happened in Charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger,” he writes in an Instagram post. “It makes me sad and desperate. Shocked. I f****** hate racism more than anything.”

Armstrong adds that he feels music and social justice “have always gone hand and hand,” and that the “spirit of Green Day has always been about rising above oppression.”

“In the words of our punk forefathers…Nazi punks f*** off,” he says.

