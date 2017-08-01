Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers to headline NYC Global Citizen Festival

By Music News Group

Courtesy Global CitizenGreen Day, The Killers and The Lumineers are among the headliners for this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, scheduled for September 23.

The lineup also includes Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day, The Chainsmokers and Alessia Cara. This is sixth annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

“We’re grateful to be a part of this year’s Global Citizen Festival,” says Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong in a statement. “American aid programs make a significant difference in the betterment of lives at home and around the world, and we should all want these programs to become stronger, not weaker. We all play a part in seeing this mission through and it starts with calling on all our leaders.”

Like previous festivals, you can’t buy tickets to the show. Instead, you have to take action to address what Global Citizen considers to be some of the globe’s biggest crises. This year, according to their website, they want to “stop the cuts to US foreign aid; to expand access to education for every human being; and to create more opportunities for women and girls to succeed.”

Every time you take action, you earn points, and when you earn enough, you’ll be entered into a lottery to score two free tickets to the festival. If you don’t win the first time, there are more chances. All the info’s on the Global Citizen website.

Also new this year: there’s a Global Citizen app you can download to help you identify action items and earn your points. You can download it at the Global Citizen website, too.

