Gov't Mule's "Come What May" tour coming in May

By Music News Group

Credit: Anna WebberGov’t Mule, the group fronted by ex-Allman Brother Band guitarist Warren Haynes, has announced dates for a brief U.S. spring trek dubbed the Come What May tour. The outing gets underway with a May 17 concert that part of the New York City’s 2017 Central Park SummerStage series and is mapped out through a May 28 appearance at the 2017 DelFest in Cumberland, Maryland.

Joining Gov’t Mule at the New York City event will be former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson current band, Chris Robinson Brotherhood. The Come What May tour also includes performances in Washington, D.C.; St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; Minneapolis; and Milwaukee, as well as an appearance at the Summer Camp Music Festival on May 27 in Chillicothe, Illinois.

Tickets for most of the newly announced shows will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 10, at 12 p.m. ET. Members of Gov’t Mule’s fan club will be able to buy pre-sale tickets beginning on Wednesday, March 8, 12 p.m. ET. People purchasing tickets for the concerts will get a free download of the band’s forthcoming studio album, which is expected to be released this summer.

Meanwhile, Gov’t Mule has a variety of other previously announced shows lined up in March and April, as well as an August 19 concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and an appearance at the 2017 Lockn’ Festival, which runs from August 24 to 27 in Arrington, Virginia.

You can get full details about Gov’t Mule’s itinerary at Mule.net.

Here are all of the band’s confirmed upcoming dates:

3/3 — Lake Tahoe, NV, MontBleu Resort

3/4 — Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl Vegas

3/5 — Phoenix, AZ, McDowell Mountain Music Festival

4/20-22 — Live Oak, FL, Wanee Festival

4/23 — Greenville, SC, Peace Center Concert Hall*

4/24 — Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center*

4/26 — Memphis, TN, Minglewood Hall*

4/27 — Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre*

4/28 — New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre^

5/17 — New York, NY, Central Park SummerStage#

5/19 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

5/20 — Washington, DC, Warner Theatre

5/22 — St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

5/23 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre

5/25 — Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

5/26 — Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theatre

5/25-28 — Cumberland, MD, DelFest

8/19 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

8/24-27 — Arrington, VA, Lockn’ Festival

* = with Eric Krasno Band

^ = Soulive

# = with Chris Robnson Brotherhood

+ = with Yonder Mountain String Band & The Marcus King Band.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News