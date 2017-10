By Music News Group

Courtesy of GorillazThe 2017 Q Awards were held Wednesday in London, and Gorillaz and Liam Gallagher both earned prizes at the ceremony.

The cartoon band won Best Album for Humanz, while the ex-Oasis vocalist earned Best Live Act and the Icon Award. Additionally, Rag’n’Bone Man won the Best Breakthrough Act prize.

For the full list of winners, visit QtheMusic.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News