Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik enjoying first-time fatherhood

Bob MusselGoo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik is currently touring the country, but his greatest pride and joy is back at home.

Back in December, the singer became a dad for the first time at age 51 when his wife gave birth to their daughter, Liliana. While she’s too young to join him on the tour bus just yet, Johnny says he’s been enjoying spending any moment he can with her.

“I love it, it’s not as hard as I thought it was gonna be, but mostly because my wife and my mother in law are just fantastic and I just love being with her,” Johnny says.

He has no regrets about waiting until he was older to have a kid, and says she’s “just a little sweetheart.”

Johnny hasn’t written any songs about fatherhood just yet, though. He’s content to just sing playful gibberish to his baby girl.

“She inspires me when I’m bouncing her, goin’ “Boo bee duh bop, hey! Boo bee duh bop ba boo…’” he says. “It’s the only kind of music she inspires.”

Goo Goo Dolls hits Indianapolis tonight on their Long Way Home tour.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.