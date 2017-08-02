Gone Is Gone premieres carney-themed "Echolocation" video

By Music News Group

Credit: Lindsey ByrnesGone Is Gone, the new band featuring Mastodon‘s Troy Sanders and Queens of the Stone Age‘s Troy Van Leeuwen, has shared the video for their song “Echolocation.” You can watch the creepy clip now on YouTube.

The video follows two drunken idiots who stumble upon a freak show, and proceed to laugh at and mock all the performers, played by members of the band. Their cruelty is punished, though, in a twist ending that you can probably guess.

“The video is inspired by Gibsonton, Florida, the famous wintering and retirement home of traveling sideshow carnies,” says Sanders in a statement. “That’s the backdrop for this cautionary tale about two punks out on an adventure ride. Through a series of events, the mischievous energy they exert returns full circle, eventually leading to their own demise.”

“Echolocation” is the title track from Gone Is Gone’s debut album, which was released earlier this year. Along with Sanders and Van Leeuwen, the band also features At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin.

