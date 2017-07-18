Going for more dates: Yes adds shows to North American summer tour

By Music News Group

Credit: Glenn GottliebYes has extended and expanded its North American summer tour into late September, adding several shows during and after its previously announced Yestival trek that features opening acts Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy and Todd Rundgren.

The new dates include an August 28 concert in San Diego with just Palmer’s band, five September gigs with only Rundgren and a number of shows without any support acts.

The prog-rock legends, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April, kick off their Yestival 2017 trek with an August 4 performance in Greensboro, North Carolina, and they wind down their long-distance run around North America with a September 18-19 Yes-only engagement in Huntington, New York.

Yes’ summer outing will see the band playing at least one song from each of the studio albums it released from its 1969 self-titled debut through 1980’s Drama.

“I think the presentation will be an interesting one because we’re going to play the songs chronologically,” longtime guitarist Steve Howe reveals in a new Guitar World interview. “It’ll allow our fans to really get a sense of our development and how our music evolved album to album during the course of 12 years.”

Here are all of Yes’ summer North American tour dates; all concerts are Yestival shows featuring Palmer’s ELP Legacy and Rundgren unless otherwise noted:

8/4 — Greensboro, NC, White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

8/5 — Boone, NC, Holmes Convocation Center

8/7 — Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavilion

8/8 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theatre

8/10 — Mashantucket, CT, MGM Grand at Foxwoods

8/11 — Brooklyn, NY, Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/12 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Center

8/14 — Hershey, PA, Hershey Theatre

8/16 — Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre

8/17 — Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/19 — Elgin, IL, Festival Park – Grand Victoria Casino

8/20 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/22 — Oklahoma City, OK, The Zoo Amphitheatre

8/23 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

8/25 — Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre

8/26 — Las Vegas, NV, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

8/28 — San Diego, CA, Balboa Theatre@

8/29 — Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater

8/31 — Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre*

9/1 — San Francisco, CA, Warfield Theatre*

9/3 — Tulalip, WA, Tulalip Amphitheatre

9/5 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Queen Elizabeth Theatre#

9/7 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium#

9/8 — Calgary, AB, Canada, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium#

9/11 — Moorhead, MN, Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre#

9/12 — Cedar Rapids, IA, McGrath Amphitheatre#

9/14 — London, ON, Canada, Budweiser Gardens#

9/17 — Boston, MA, The Wilbur Theatre*

9/18 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount*

9/19 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount*

* = Yes only

@ = with Palmer’s ELP Legacy only

# = with Rundgren only.

