Going Back Again: Buckingham and McVie line up second tour leg in support of their duo album

By Music News Group

Credit: John RussoFleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie will finish their first-ever tour as a duo on Friday with a concert in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the longtime band mates have now announced a new 22-date run of fall U.S. shows. The trek gets underway October 14 in San Jose, California, and is mapped out through a November 16 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Among the other cities Buckingham and McVie will visit during the outing: San Diego; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis; St. Louis; Minneapolis; Milwaukee; Charleston, West Virginia; Louisville, Kentucky; Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida; and San Antonio and Austin, Texas.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 18, for all concerts except for the Louisville gig. Tickets for that show will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 25.

American Express cardholders will be able to buy pre-sale tickets beginning this Tuesday, August 15, 10 a.m. local time.

The concerts are in support of the duo’s Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie album, which was released in June. A new single from the record, “Lay Down for Free,” will be released to radio this week.

Here’s a list of all of Buckingham and McVie’s upcoming concerts:

8/10 — New York, NY, The Beacon Theatre

8/11 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/14 — San Jose, CA, City National Civic

10/15 — Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/17 — Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theater

10/19 — San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s

10/20 — Indio, CA, Fantasy Springs Casino

10/22 — Midland, TX, Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center

10/24 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/25 — Little Rock, AR, Robinson Performance Hall

10/27 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

10/28 — St. Louis, MO, Fox Theatre – St. Louis

10/30 — Minneapolis, MN, Northrop Auditorium – University of Minnesota

10/31 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre

11/2 — Charleston, WV, The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences

11/3 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live

11/5 — Louisville, KY, The Louisville Palace Theater

11/7 — Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center

11/9 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/11 — Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

11/12 — Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theatre – Times Union Center PAC

11/14 — San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

11/15 — Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

11/16 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News