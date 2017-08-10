Going Back Again: Buckingham and McVie line up second tour leg in support of their duo album

Credit: John RussoFleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie will finish their first-ever tour as a duo on Friday with a concert in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the longtime band mates have now announced a new 22-date run of fall U.S. shows. The trek gets underway October 14 in San Jose, California, and is mapped out through a November 16 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Among the other cities Buckingham and McVie will visit during the outing: San Diego; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis; St. Louis; Minneapolis; Milwaukee; Charleston, West Virginia; Louisville, Kentucky; Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida; and San Antonio and Austin, Texas.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 18, for all concerts except for the Louisville gig. Tickets for that show will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 25.
American Express cardholders will be able to buy pre-sale tickets beginning this Tuesday, August 15, 10 a.m. local time.
The concerts are in support of the duo’s Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie album, which was released in June. A new single from the record, “Lay Down for Free,” will be released to radio this week.
Here’s a list of all of Buckingham and McVie’s upcoming concerts:
8/10 — New York, NY, The Beacon Theatre
8/11 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center
10/14 — San Jose, CA, City National Civic
10/15 — Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/17 — Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theater
10/19 — San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s
10/20 — Indio, CA, Fantasy Springs Casino
10/22 — Midland, TX, Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center
10/24 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/25 — Little Rock, AR, Robinson Performance Hall
10/27 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre
10/28 — St. Louis, MO, Fox Theatre – St. Louis
10/30 — Minneapolis, MN, Northrop Auditorium – University of Minnesota
10/31 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre
11/2 — Charleston, WV, The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences
11/3 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live
11/5 — Louisville, KY, The Louisville Palace Theater
11/7 — Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center
11/9 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/11 — Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena
11/12 — Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theatre – Times Union Center PAC
11/14 — San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre
11/15 — Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
11/16 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre
