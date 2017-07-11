Godsmack's Sully Erna teams up with Mark Walhberg Youth Foundation to raise awareness of opioid addiction

By Music News Group

BMGGodsmack frontman Sully Erna has partnered with the Mark Walhberg Youth Foundation, established by actor Mark Wahlberg, to raise awareness of opioid addiction. Together, they created a video for Erna’s song “Different Kind of Tears” that features parents speaking out about losing their children to opioids.

“Most of the charity work I have done is based around helping out inner-city kids to begin with — since I was that kid myself once — and especially since the opioid problem is now so severe in my hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts,” says Erna in a statement. “This song and video echo the feelings of struggle and loss people experience with this addiction and yearns to be heard.”

Jim Wahlberg, executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, adds, “This video addresses one of the most serious health issues facing our society today. Addiction touches every culture, every family and ultimately every one of us. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with a very talented musician on this important project.”

“Different Kind of Tears” is a track from Erna’s latest solo album, Hometown Life.

