Godsmack covers Linkin Park and Temple of the Dog in honor of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy Holmes; ABC/Randy HolmesGodsmack paid tribute to both Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell during their their show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Wednesday night. Toward the end of their set, Sully Erna and company performed an acoustic rendition of Linkin Park‘s “Crawling,” immediately followed by a cover of Temple of the Dog‘s “Hunger Strike.”

You can watch fan-recorded footage of the performance now via YouTube.

Bennington and Cornell were close friends, and they died within two months of each other. Cornell died by suicide May 18, and Bennington sang “Hallelujah” during his funeral. Bennington then died, also by suicide, on July 20, which would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

