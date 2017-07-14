Gizmodrome, new band featuring Police, Level 42 and King Crimson members, releasing debut album in September

By Music News Group

Courtesy of earMUSICPolice drummer Stewart Copeland has formed a new band called Gizmodrome with Level 42 singer/bassist Mark King, ex-King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew and Italian prog-rock vocalist/keyboardist Vittorio Cosma. The group will release its self-titled debut album on September 15.

Gizmodrome began as a collaboration between Copeland and Cosma, who have worked together on numerous occasions.

“Vittorio and I had already been working on these songs for some months but it was when Adrian and Mark showed up that it turned into a feeding frenzy!” explains Stewart. “This is my first band album in 16 years and it sure is exciting to have such amazing music collaborators.”

The group’s music, which is described as “progressive pop,” features an eclectic variety of influences, including hard rock, world beat, reggae, hip-hop and soul. All four members have lent their vocal talents to the project. You can check out a “work in progress” version of a new song by Gizmdrome called “Amaka Pipa” on the earMUSIC label’s YouTube channel.

The band has also posted a series of behind-the-scenes, in-studio and interview clips on its official Facebook page. One video features Belew in the lobby of a Berlin hotel, commenting about the album.

“We’re so excited about [our new record],” he says. “You’ve got to hear this. It’s just fantastic. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. You get these four monkeys in a room together and they come up with something really good!”

Source:: Music News