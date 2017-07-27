Gimme Mick: Rolling Stones singer debuts two new solo singles

By Music News Group

UMeMick Jagger, who turned 74 Wednesday, celebrated his birthday in a big way, with the release Thursday two brand-new solo tracks, “Gotta Get a Grip” and “England Lost,” along with accompanying videos.

The songs are available for pre-order on CD and 12-inch vinyl at the Rolling Stones frontman’s official website, while a digital EP featuring “England Lost” and four remixes of “Gotta Get a Grip” will be released Friday on iTunes.

“I started writing these two songs in April and wanted them out straight away,” reveals Jagger. Both tracks are funky yet edgy, and, as Mick explains, are about the “anxiety, unknowability of the changing political situation.”

In “England Lost,” Jagger clearly is commenting on the current political climate in his U.K. homeland in the wake of the Brexit vote. “I went to find England it wasn’t there,” he sings. “I think I’m losing my imagination, I’m tired of talking about immigration.” The track includes a rap by British grime artist Skepta.

As for “Gotta Get a Grip,” Jagger explains, “The message I suppose is, despite all those things that are happening, you gotta get on with your own life, be yourself and attempt to create your own destiny.”

“Everybody’s stuffing their pockets, everybody’s on tape/ The news is all fake,” he sings. “Let ’em eat chicken and let ’em eat steak/ Let ’em eat s***, let ’em eat cake.”

The “England Lost” video is a black-and-white clip that features Welsh actor Luke Evans as a businessman fleeing from various mysterious assailants. The “Gotta Get a Grip” video stars Girls actress Jemima Kirke, and is set in a sweaty nightclub where the party goers apparently are being held against their will.

Both tracks also will be available via the usual streaming services.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News