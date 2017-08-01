Get your tickets now: Solange to headline AFROPUNK Brooklyn festival

By Music News Group

Carlota Guerrero/Columbia RecordsSolange has been officially announced as this year’s headliner at AFROPUNK in Brooklyn, New York.

The annual arts festival, which made its debut in 2005, has expanded to various cities around the world, such as Paris, London, Atlanta and Johannesburg, South Africa.

The “Rise” singer will hit the stage on August 26, which marks the first day of the two-date live event.

Other artists scheduled to appear throughout the weekend of August 26-27 include SZA, Sampha, Kaytranada, Raphael Saadiq, Macy Gray, Willow Smith, Dizzee Rascal, and Anderson .Paak.

For information on tickets, check out afropunkfest.com/brooklyn.

