Get ready for a "Record Year" as Eric Church sends "61 Days in Church" to vinyl

ABC/Mark LevineIf you love Eric Church and you love vinyl — well, all your dreams are about to come true.

The Chief continues to roll out new live recordings from his Holdin’ My Own Tour on Apple Music, as part of his 61 Days in Church project. Now, the massive undertaking is entering the vinyl world in a big way.

Starting this Friday, you’ll be able to order the 61 Days in Church Limited Edition Box Set. Come December 15, you’ll get the first 3 of 15 albums, a road case to house them, a tour book and a tour poster. Members of Eric’s Church Choir fan club will also get a free t-shirt.

Starting in January of 2018, the first of a dozen more records will start to arrive, with a new one following each month. You might want to start saving your pennies, though: the set will run you $445 plus shipping. The 61 Days in Church LP set is available exclusively online at 61DaysInChurch.com.

In the meantime, you can check out Eric’s new video for “Round Here Buzz” on YouTube.

