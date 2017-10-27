George Michael's "Listen Without Prejudice" is #1 again after 27 years

Sony LegacyTwenty-seven years after its initial release, George Michael‘s album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 is back at #1 on the charts in the U.K.

The 1990 album was re-released to coincide with the George Michael documentary Freedom, which premiered on Showtime last weekend following its U.K. debut on October 9. George was working on the documentary when he died on Christmas Day last year.

The reissue features the original album, bonus tracks and George’s MTV Unplugged performance from 1996. The original album, George’s second solo release, featured the smash hits “Freedom ’90” and “Praying for Time.”

David Austin, George’s former manager and childhood friend, told Britain’s Official Charts Company that he, George and their team worked for three years to put together the movie and the reissue.

“It’s no great secret that George was a perfectionist and it shows — he was over everything from its inception to its finish, and it’s a blessing and rare gift to be guided by such genius,” said Austin.

“That, along with exceptional teamwork and the overwhelming love for George from the public has made everything come together. We are all so incredibly proud to have the Number 1 album in the U.K.”

