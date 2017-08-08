Gavin DeGraw announces second leg of RAW TOUR

By Music News Group

LeAnn MuellerNow you have even more chances to see Gavin DeGraw live.

The singer has announced dates for the second leg of his North American RAW TOUR. The new shows kick off October 6 in Cabazon, California and run through November 4 in Miami, Florida.

Continuing the style of the tour’s first leg, Gavin will perform stripped-down arrangements of his songs as part of a trio, instead of a full band.

Tickets go on sale starting August 11. The October 10 show at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts will go on sale August 18.

The first leg of the RAW TOUR begins August 16 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here are the second series of dates:

10/6 — Cabazon, CA, Vibe Bar at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

10/10 — San Francisco, CA, Palace of Fine Arts

10/12 — Seattle, WA, Showbox

10/13 — Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory Concert Hall

10/14 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

10/16 — Calgary, AB, The Palace

10/17 — Saskatoon, SK, Broadway Theatre

10/19 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

10/21 — Athens, OH, Ohio University

10/22 — Chicago, IL, Vic Theater

10/24 — Montreal, QC, Corona Theater

10/25 — Toronto, ON, Mod Club

10/27 — Montclair, NJ, The Wellmont Theater

10/28 — Washington, D.C., Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

10/29 — Boston, MA, Wilbur Theatre

10/30 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

11/1 — Nashville, TN, Country Music Hall of Fame — CMA Theatre

11/2 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

11/3 — Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theater

11/4 — Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News