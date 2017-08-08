Gavin DeGraw announces second leg of RAW TOUR

LeAnn MuellerNow you have even more chances to see Gavin DeGraw live.
The singer has announced dates for the second leg of his North American RAW TOUR. The new shows kick off October 6 in Cabazon, California and run through November 4 in Miami, Florida.
Continuing the style of the tour’s first leg, Gavin will perform stripped-down arrangements of his songs as part of a trio, instead of a full band.
Tickets go on sale starting August 11. The October 10 show at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts will go on sale August 18.
The first leg of the RAW TOUR begins August 16 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Here are the second series of dates:
10/6 — Cabazon, CA, Vibe Bar at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
10/10 — San Francisco, CA, Palace of Fine Arts
10/12 — Seattle, WA, Showbox
10/13 — Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory Concert Hall
10/14 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
10/16 — Calgary, AB, The Palace
10/17 — Saskatoon, SK, Broadway Theatre
10/19 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
10/21 — Athens, OH, Ohio University
10/22 — Chicago, IL, Vic Theater
10/24 — Montreal, QC, Corona Theater
10/25 — Toronto, ON, Mod Club
10/27 — Montclair, NJ, The Wellmont Theater
10/28 — Washington, D.C., Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
10/29 — Boston, MA, Wilbur Theatre
10/30 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts
11/1 — Nashville, TN, Country Music Hall of Fame — CMA Theatre
11/2 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
11/3 — Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theater
11/4 — Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
