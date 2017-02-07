Garth, Dierks, Lady A, Pistol Annies and More Pay Tribute to the Gentle Giant, Don Williams

By Music News Group

Slate Creek RecordsEven though Don Williams retired last year, a who’s-who of country artists is keeping his musical legacy alive with a new tribute album that comes out this spring.

Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Pistol Annies, Trisha Yearwood, Alison Krauss and Brandy Clark are just some of the stars who cover the Country Music Hall of Famer’s signature songs on Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams.

The 11-track collection will come out May 26, with most of the proceeds going to MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Grammys.

Here’s the complete track listing:

“Tulsa Time” — Pistol Annies

“I Believe in You” — Brandy Clark

“We’ve Got a Good Fire Goin’” — Lady Antebellum

“Some Broken Hearts Never Mend” — Dierks Bentley

“Amanda” — Chris Stapleton featuring Morgane Stapleton

“Till the Rivers All Run Dry” — Alison Krauss

“Love Is on a Roll” — John Prine featuring Roger Cook

“If I Needed You” — Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

“Maggie’s Dream” — Trisha Yearwood

“Lord I Hope This Day Is Good” — Keb’ Mo’

“Good Ole Boys Like Me” — Garth Brooks

