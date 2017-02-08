Garbage Plans Co-Headlining Tour with Blondie

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesGarbage will hit the road with Blondie this summer on a co-headlining tour. The outing, dubbed the Rage and Rapture tour, begins July 5 in Saratoga, California and will conclude August 12 in Dallas. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

“We’re honored to be joining forces with the truly iconic Blondie this summer 2017 for our co-headline Rage & Rapture Tour!” Garbage writes.

Garbage will be touring behind their latest album, Strange Little Birds, while Blondie will be supporting their forthcoming album Pollinator, which will be released May 5.

Here are Garbage and Blondie’s Rage and Rapture tour dates:

7/5 — Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery

7/7 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

7/8 — Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl Concert Theater

7/12 — Troutdale, OR, Edgefield

7/14 — Nampa, ID, Idaho Center Amphitheatre

7/16 — Englewood, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/18 — Kansas City, MO, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

7/19 — Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

7/21 — Prior Lake, MN, Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom

7/22 — Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival

7/25 — Lewiston, NY, Artpark

7/26 — Toronto, ON, Sony Centre For Performing Arts

7/28 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre

7/29 — Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/30 — Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/1 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

8/2 — Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

8/5 — Raleigh, NC, The Red Hat Amphitheater

8/8 — Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

8/9 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

8/11 — Austin, TX, ACL Live

8/12 — Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom

