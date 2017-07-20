"Game of Thrones" director says Ed Sheeran's cameo was "appropriate": "He did a lovely job"

Speaking to Newsweek, Podeswa says, “I think Ed did a lovely job — he’s a lovely actor and a lovely person. He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice.”

In the episode, Ed is part of a contingent of soldiers sent from King’s Landing to keep the peace in the Riverlands. When Arya Stark stumbles upon them, he’s singing a song called “Hands of Gold.”

“The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show,” Podeswa says of the fans’ anger. “In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world.”

Podeswa, who also directed the upcoming season seven finale, says he’s “quite surprised” at the reaction: after all, Ed’s well known to be a huge fan of the show, and friendly with the cast.

“He comes with no entourage. There’s nothing connected with him that’s in the least bit self-aware or self-conscious,” Podeswa explains. “The only thing I don’t feel great about is that Ed is such a lovely guy and really genuine and down to earth. He came into this with only lovely intentions to come and do a good job and sing well.”

