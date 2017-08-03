Furious Five rapper Kidd Creole facing murder charge in stabbing death of homeless man

By Music News Group

Peter Kramer/Getty ImagesRapper The Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is facing a charge of second degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in New York City on Tuesday night, WABC-TV reports.

The 57-year-old hip-hop legend, born Nathaniel Glover, was arrested Wednesday in the Bronx.

According to police, the rapper got into a dispute with a homeless man in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night, and during the fight the homeless man was stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the New York Daily News, passersby called 911 just before midnight on Tuesday because they thought the victim was lying in the street drunk, but when police arrived they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to the paper, Glover was identified as a suspect from surveillance video. The Daily News reports that Glover currently works as a handyman and security guard near the scene of the incident.

In 2007, Glover, along with the rest of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

